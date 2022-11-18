Zelensky Blocks Strana News, Pro-Russia Media Run by Ukrainians

Ukrainian President Zelensky says he has granted a petition demanding that the government take action against popular opposition news website Strana.ua.

It’s now completely blocked, as per the petitiion. The petition allegedly has 25,500 signatures.

On Thursday, Zelensky announced that he had considered the petition and ordered the head of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, Aleksey Danilov, to “address the issues raised in it, take necessary measures in response and inform the author of the results.”

Zelensky accused Russia of using various forms of hybrid warfare against Ukraine, and said “the issues of protecting the domestic information space require constant attention and urgent response.”

The author of the petition called Starana.ua “a pro-Russian” media outlet, which continues to “manipulate the opinions of Ukrainian viewers” despite being banned in the country. However, the concern is Ukrainian-owned and staffed.

It is pro-Russian. Many Ukrainians are Russian or Russian-descent.

It was banned in August 2021, but people could get to it through mirror sites.

Reporters from CNN and Sky News banned

Foreign journalists have also faced obstacles working in Ukraine. On Monday, Kiev removed accreditation from a group of media workers, including those from CNN and Sky News, accusing them of reporting from the recently-retaken city of Kherson without the necessary authorization from the Ukrainian military and the public relations consultants.

In addition to them, film crews from [Ukrainian channels] Suspilne and Hromadske have also reported from Kherson since the city was liberated. There was also a broadcast from Kherson on the Rada channel.

Ukraine then claimed the prohibitions are for everyone.

“The ban exists for everyone – it was announced on the page of Operational Command Pivden (South), it was officially announced. The media are not supposed to be working in Kherson yet due to the danger. This is what the command decided…”

