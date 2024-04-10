Morning Clown World with Joe Biden

Clown World President! After surrendering Afghanistan in the worst way possible, getting us into a proxy war with Russia, and donating to both sides of the Israel-Hamas war but leaning toward Hamas, Biden wants his legacy to be that he reduced the prospect of a war like that in Vietnam. Right. It’s actually worse. We’re heading for World War II.

BIDEN: “I hope the legacy is that I kept my word that I said the reason I was running was to … reduce the prospect of war because of Vietnam” pic.twitter.com/sJgIiodtN2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Walking is difficult; come on now, RNC Research. Anyone would be confused. there are issues like where do I stand, which foot first, and is it one before the other.

Biden is in a perpetual state of confusion pic.twitter.com/b7WqOK7rY9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Adjunct Professor Biden doesn’t know the basics. With conditions, you could own a cannon when the country was founded. It was very helpful to own one. We should all have one now. In the clip, he says you couldn’t own a cannon and has been told repeatedly that is inaccurate. He likes to boast that he taught at the University of Pennsylvania for two years, but it was a $1 million payoff with rare appearances. Nice gig if you have favors to hand out.

BIDEN: “I used teach the Second Amendment in law school … From the very beginning, there were limitations. You couldn’t own a cannon!” (Not true) pic.twitter.com/EhJ4XVLQM1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

Oh, look, Biden cites the law.

Biden now claims he can’t take executive action to secure the border because courts might rule against him (which didn’t stop him when he unilaterally canceled student loan debt — or when he opened the border via executive order) pic.twitter.com/JD704qaJfU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

And now for the real success story. He can make inflation grow.

CNN: “INFLATION IS HEADED IN THE WRONG DIRECTION” pic.twitter.com/cwi5LhSvcV — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2024

