Clown World Is Popping with Pete: D.C. Is So Safe …for Dogs

As plane parts fly out of the sky, trains derail, ships crash into bridges, and roads are racist, Pothole Pete Buttigieg brilliantly demonstrates how safe D.C. is—so safe that you can walk a dog there.

D.C., our nation’s capital, has seen a 67% increase in robberies, a 35% increase in homicides, and a 39% increase in violent crime.

Within hours, two people walking dogs were mugged. One of the two was stabbed. The dogs were safe, though.

Pete probably forgets that he is being followed around by security.

“I can safely walk my dog to the Capitol today in a way that you couldn’t do when we all got here.”

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg brilliantly proves that Washington D.C. is a safe city by mentioning that he walks his dogs. “I can safely walk my dog to the Capitol today in a way that you couldn’t do when we all got here.” Just hours after his comment, two people… pic.twitter.com/oLBsdKYeYp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 10, 2024

