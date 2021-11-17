Morning Consult: 10% More Americans See Biden as “Reckless…”

















Shockingly, only ten percent of voters have totally changed their minds about Joe Biden. More Americans see him as “reckless, thin-skinned, and question his health, his mental health, his leadership, and his energy.”

How come they didn’t see this sooner and why doesn’t everyone?

I guess we can thank the dishonest, corrupt media for this lack of knowledge.

At least ten percent of voters have completely changed their views of Joe Biden More Americans view him as reckless, thin-skinned, and question his health, his mental health, his leadership, and his energy (via @MorningConsult)

