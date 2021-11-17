Here Are Frightening Comments During Donald Trump’s New Interview

















Donald Trump interviewed with the My Pillow Guy, Mike Lindell who has been a diehard supporter willing to put his personal fortune on the line for him.

The former President made a few very frightening comments. They are alarming because they are true. Lindell said we are going to skip right over to communism from socialism. Donald Trump agreed and elaborated on the fact that we don’t have a free press, and “it’s really to the detriment of our country.”

“We’re not going to have a country in three years. This guy did this in nine months. He destroyed our country. You know I say Make America Great Again. That was my theme and it was going to be Keep America Great. I gave that away… America’s not great now. America is a laughing stock all over the world,” the 45th president said.

“At first, I thought they were incompetent and now I realize they want it [the Southern Border] open,” he said.

“Look at the money they make. They’re full-time politicians. Pelosi, and all these people, Waters, Obama. I expected to lose a lot of money. I lost millions. I expected that. I was ok. These people made money being President,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s a 50/50 country. When you have things like voter ID, defund the police, open borders, sanctuary cities, all of the stuff they have. I don’t believe 50% of the people vote for them. I think they cheat on elections, and they do other things, and that gets them up to that 50%. But they can’t have 50% with those policies,” he said.

Watch:

