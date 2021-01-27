It’s ‘Hunger Games out there as celebs jump the COV vaccine line

“It’s ‘The Hunger Games’ out there,” said one top entertainment executive, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Variety reported that rich Hollywood celebrities are jumping the line to get a COV vaccine. They say it’s like the Hunger Games out there. The article gives a long list of stars and other prominent people, CEOs, deal makers, who are paying to get their vaccine ahead of seniors, black people, the ill.

From the Variety article:

Numerous high-flying executives and dealmakers have been cycling through private physicians and concierge services to receive one of the two established COVID-19 vaccines on the market. Others have been tapping their vast resources in a mad dash to get vaccinated as the government, especially in Hollywood’s native California, churns through a sluggish rollout…

…Some media heavyweights are openly exploring options outside of the L.A. county health system in what they view as a life-or-death race against the high demand and limited supply of vaccines…

…Hundreds of elite executives, agents, and stars are mightily coming down on their top-tier healthcare providers in L.A.’s Westside neighborhoods, where a major vaccination site has yet to be designated. Those enrolled in UCLA’s executive health program (which is or isn’t a concierge health service, depending on who you ask) have been inundating program director Dr. Robert Ansell for information on when they can receive the vaccine.

Is Hollywood hypocritical and without a strong ethics foundation? Nah, it can’t be. People who adulate these so-called celebrities might want to rethink who they admire.

