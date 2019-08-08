Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski says Trump wants mass murders

The people murdered over the last three mass shooting are barely buried or not buried and the Democrats are campaigning and fundraising off their murders. They have not a modicum of dignity or compassion.

Some of the comments by people in the media are horrific. Take MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski who openly declared on Tuesday’s show that President Donald Trump “wants” these mass shootings.

“Isn’t it okay to deduce that at this point, this is what he wants,” Brzezinski said. “He is inciting hatred; inciting violence; inciting racism. If he doesn’t unequivocally call it off and say this is wrong and we stand together against this, and we are doing this, this and this to help fight hate crime… I mean this is a president who seems to want these things to happen. How else can this be explained if he doesn’t call it off.”

On “Morning Joe” this morning, Mika Brzezinski actually accused the President of the United States of WANTING mass murders to happen. This is not some random fringe internet news outlet. This is our mainstream media, and one of the most-watched morning shows in the country. pic.twitter.com/NlmWpV1Fw0 — Adam Ford (@Adam4d) August 6, 2019

These people are losing it, and it is overwhelmingly the left inciting violence and hate. It’s 24/7 with the media and non-stop witch hunts of the President and his appointees.

Shep Smith kept talking about white nationalism as dangerous and on the rise during his show yesterday. He’s trying to make it about Trump and his supporters.

They are nationalists, not white nationalists, there is no ‘white’ anything. White supremacy is not nationalism and it is not what led to the Gilroy or Dayton shootings and if it is what led to the El Paso shooting, it was by a maniac with leftist views on many issues, primarily the climate extremism and universal basic income – a communist principle.

Shepard Smith strikes a drastically different tone to colleague Tucker Carlson, commenting on the “unmistakable rise of white nationalism and white racism in America” pic.twitter.com/bebmmFco28 — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) August 7, 2019

The President responded, saying CNN is better than Shep. Shep responded, but who cares what that radical leftist says.

No one gives a damn about the black men and children dying in our inner cities. In the weekend mass shootings in Chicago, 59 were shot and 7 died. Seven dead is a mass killing, but it was black on black crime so the left doesn’t care.

Bill O’Reilly had some thoughtful comments about the left-wing lunacy: