The US Is Done with the EU Censorship Regime, The Mastermind Is Sanctioned

The US sanctioned the mastermind of the Digital Services Act (DSA), Thierry Breton. He is an authoritarian who has weaponized the so-called safety nets for children to shut down free speech globally.

Under Secretary of State Sarah B. Rogers noted his menacing behavior in 2024.

“Thierry Breton, a mastermind of the Digital Services Act. In August 2024, while serving as European Commissioner for Internal Markets and Digital Services, he published a letter using the DSA to threaten @elonmusk ahead of his livestream interview with President Trump. Before the interview, Breton ominously reminded Musk of @X’s legal obligations and ongoing “formal proceedings” for alleged noncompliance with “illegal content” and “disinformation” requirements under the DSA,” she wrote on X.

The red line is censoring Americans. However, the EU will claim that US businesses could stop doing business in the EU. Perhaps we should stop defending them as well.

The Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau, said that the letter the EU Commission sent to Elon Musk was “one of the most chilling” he had ever read.

“I remember thinking last year that this was one of the most chilling letters I’d ever read. It treats freedom of speech as merely one factor to be weighed in the balance against “detrimental effects on civic discourse and public security.” And the letter was targeted specifically at a conversation on this very platform between @elonmusk, an American, and @realDonaldTrump, also an American, then running for the US Presidency.

“When the letter talks about “content that may incite violence, hate and racism in conjunction with major political—or societal—events around the world” in this context, it’s talking about core political speech.

“More than any other document I’ve ever read, this letter bears the fangs of the global censorship-industrial complex and underscores that unelected bureaucrats in the EU are ready, willing, and able to use their regulatory reach to try to influence elections and nullify the First Amendment in the US.

“When I wrote earlier this month about the glaring inconsistency between US relations with the EU and NATO, this is exactly what I had in mind. If the sovereign nations of Europe allow the EU to attack fundamental freedoms in the US, those same nations cannot expect the US to defend fundamental freedoms in Europe.”

The Under Secretary to the EU, Sarah B. Rogers, expressed concerns on X in response to Secretary Rubio’s comments, which we posted earlier.

“Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of every true democracy and a vital element of our shared cultural identity.

“As @realDonaldTrump has made clear – the Trump Administration will vigorously advocate for policies that protect and promote freedom of expression and oppose with equal vigor efforts to unduly restrict this fundamental freedom – @State Dept’s actions yesterday affirm that commitment.

“Ironically, the US companies that are suffering from the EU’s oppressive and anti-free expression policies, fines, and regulatory overreach are the very companies that can bring the EU into the rapidly expanding AI economy.

“These American companies are best positioned to make the investments, build the data centers, provide the cloud access, employ the sophisticated programming and software at the levels necessary to make the EU a meaningful AI economy participant.

“They are already in the EU, investing, creating jobs providing these services at the levels no other companies can. They are willing to do more and more is required, but not at the risk of crippling fines and prosperity killing regulatory overreach that censures free speech and hobbles economic growth. Also expressed concerns on X in response to Secretary Rubio’s comments, which we posted earlier today.”

