Mr. Trump Fears Violence is Coming to America, and He’s Not Alone

by Mark Schwendau

We older American adults grew up attending school to learn about the three branches of American government: Legislative, Executive, and Judicial. Their powers are vested by the U.S. Constitution in the Congress, the President, and the Federal courts, respectively. Today, that separation seems to be in question. There is a prominent “two-tier” justice system that denies liberty and justice for all.

During playground recess, we would chant slogans inspired by Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy (R) after his hunt to expose and expel communists from this country. It was common to hear shouts of, “Kill a Commie for Mommy,” and “I would rather be dead than red!”

We then came home from school to watch all-American television shows like Superman, whose motto was to fight for “Truth, Justice, and the American Way.” Today it seems our mainstream news media seems incapable of telling the truth, justice comes dependent on political affiliation, and the “American Way” was allowed to be openly erased during the riots of 2020 as historic statues were removed around the country, and people and places were destroyed.

Another thing I observed growing up is if there are two things Americans universally hate, and they are hypocrites and pedophiles.

Contrary to the gaslighting narrative of the MSM, former President Trump is not a liar, a racist, a pedophile, out for himself, a fascist, a rapist, or any other variety of bad person the media portrays him to be. When the media pursues these narratives, they are walking on dangerous ground.

Real patriotic Americans hate hypocrites. When you give obviously guilty people like Joe Biden a free “get out of jail” pass while falsely persecuting and prosecuting Donald Trump to the point of harassment by litigation, you are literally taking your life into your own hands. At some point, the American public will move from passive observers to active justice warriors.

President Trump fears this, as does much of the rest of America. Americans will not tolerate the continuous lack of prosecution of people like the Clintons and Bidens while continually bearing false witness against the Trumps.

President Trump has tried to warn all Americans of his concern.

In a recent speech to “Moms for Liberty,” he said, “You have proven beyond all doubt that there is no earthly force more powerful than a mother’s love for her children. That’s true. In school board races, PTA meetings, and town halls across the nation, you have taught the radical left, Marxists, and communists a lesson they will never forget; Don’t mess with America’s moms!”

The three-day meeting of the “Moms for Liberty Joyful Warrior” National Summit was held in Philadelphia at the Marriott Hotel. The group is said to have over 100,000 members in some 285 chapters across 47 states. The group was founded in Florida in 2021 to fight COVID school mask mandates and quarantine requirements. While it has become a force in conservative politics, it has been labeled an extremist hate group by such other groups as the Democrat Party, teachers unions, Southern Poverty Law Center, and LGBTQA+.

“Donald Trump Speaks at Moms for Liberty Convention.”

President Trump’s series of indictments from what he now terms “The Department of Injustice” represents a powder keg with a match near it in the history of this nation.

Here are three recent random posts from different social media platforms that highlight President Trump’s concerns about future violence:

“It is time to organize a million-man march to D.C. offering NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE!”

“If they try to actually put him in prison, it will be time to organize and BECOME UNGOVERNABLE…”

“Let’s give Nancy Pelosi a REAL armed insurrection to cry about! Bring your hammers!”

OPINION:

I hope violence does not come to America, but I think it will. People are getting tired of the hypocrisy of Washington, D.C. They are tired of the hidden agendas, whether they are to indoctrinate our children in schools behind parents’ backs, use climate change as an excuse to control us or use false flag operations to erode our civil rights.

The popularity of Jason Aldean’s number 1 hit country song, “Try That In A Small Town,” should serve as a warning to Washington, D.C.

They are few. We are many.

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, “Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth.” He is a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist. His website is www.IDrawIWrite.Tech.

