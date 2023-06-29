Mosquitos, Bill Gates, and Gain-of-Function Mosquitos

Multiple mosquitoes gathered by authorities in Florida’s Sarasota County have tested positive for malaria at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lab, as the response has ramped up to stamp out further spread of the illness. Four locally-acquired cases of malaria were recently reported in Florida, along with one in Texas — the first known instances of the mosquito-borne illness being transmitted within the U.S. since 2003.

It can take weeks for people to show symptoms which look like the flu. Untreated cases can quickly become dangerous. An estimated 619,000 people died from malaria around the world in 2021, the World Health Organization estimates. It is most common in tropical climates.

Mosquitoes spread malaria between people by feeding on the blood of infected humans. The parasite then replicates for weeks inside the mosquito before being transmitted into new humans the mosquito feeds on.

The CDC said there is little reason to think it will go nationwide.

Bill Gates Is Getting the Blame

Bill Gates is getting the blame, and the media says it’s a conspiracy theory. He’s been releasing millions of these mosquitos around the world. In 2021, he released them in the United States.

One case of Malaria was in Texas, and four were in Florida.

The media reports that none of the Gates mosquitos were released in Texas. And the mosquitos that were released in Florida were dropped off in Monroe County, more than 160 miles away from the small cluster of four infections. The only other state where the program released mosquitos was California.

THE MOSQUITO PROGRAM

However, it’s not unreasonable to wonder.

Gates funds the largest mosquito factory in Medellin, Columbia. They use gain-of-function. The World Mosquito Program’s goal is “to protect the global community from mosquito-borne diseases such as dengue, Zika, yellow fever, and chikungunya.”

These mosquitos carry a bacteria that blocks most of the viruses.

The mosquitoes being produced in this factory carry bacteria called Wolbachia. By releasing them to reproduce with wild mosquitoes, they spread the bacteria.

According to an article published by the Lancet, the Wolbachia bacterium also controls mosquito populations, depending on the species type.

Only female mosquitos can bite and spread disease. All of the genetically-modified mosquitos part of the initiative funded by Gates are male.

“If a male mosquito infected with wolbachia mates with an uninfected female, the eggs will not hatch,” author Talha Burki writes. “If an infected female mates with an uninfected male, the offspring will be infected, as will be the case if both parents are infected.”

Who Are They to Release Them?

The one thing the government should do is protect Americans. Companies should have strict government protocols to meet before they use gain-of-function and then release them into the States.

Gates in all his arrogance thinks he can cure viruses. He’s had no success and there is no sign he ever will.

Related