AOC Has a Bizarre Reaction to the Affirmative Action Ruling

Socialist [Communist] Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York had a bizarre response to the decision Thursday by the Supreme Court against affirmative action in higher education.

Ocasio-Cortez, along with other angry leftists, raged against the decision. Her interpretations were strange.

“If SCOTUS was serious about their ludicrous ‘colorblindness’ claims, they would have abolished legacy admissions, aka affirmative action for the privileged,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

If SCOTUS was serious about their ludicrous “colorblindness” claims, they would have abolished legacy admissions, aka affirmative action for the privileged. 70% of Harvard’s legacy applicants are white. SCOTUS didn’t touch that – which would have impacted them and their patrons. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 29, 2023

“70% of Harvard’s legacy applicants are white. SCOTUS didn’t touch that – which would have impacted them and their patrons,” she added.

That’s an absolutely ridiculous thing to say. Legacy admissions were not before the Supreme Court. How could they vote on it? They didn’t touch it because it wasn’t there. Maybe she thought they could willy-nilly, pick another issue to consider. In any case, legacy admission does not fall under the Constitution. Racism does.

She says the dumbest things.

Additionally, the census bureau notes that the white population of the United States is 75.5%. Can this woman do math? The US is predominantly white, Alexandria.

Also, the students who were admitted to Harvard would have to have terrific scores if they weren’t affirmative action.

Democrats are making satire come true.

Democrats Devastated As Supreme Court Bans Racism https://t.co/V6alZVuiQ4 pic.twitter.com/61w047mxkj — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 29, 2023

