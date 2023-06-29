Fun Moment as Leader of the Free World Leaves the Set

Joe Biden, the leader of the free world, walked off the MSBNC set with the cameras rolling. He didn’t know to remain and smile at the camera until the commercial came on. It’s doubtful Democrats plan to run him for President. They likely had some bait-and-switch tactic in mind.

This first clip is worth showing just for the next clip from Il Donaldo Trumpo.

Biden walks off set while the camera is still rolling after a live interview pic.twitter.com/kwQ3mkORe3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

Here’s another fake narrative from Ole Joe. No matter how often he’s called out for lying, he keeps telling this story below. He never taught and did almost nothing for the money.

Biden claims he “was teaching at the University of Pennsylvania and I had a significant budget to hire a lot of people for the Biden Democracy Fund.” Biden was paid $1 million, but never taught a single class. pic.twitter.com/HWaoe9u7BX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

Joe Tries to Answer a Question

Nicolle Wallace interviewed Joe Biden after the Supreme Court ruling on Affirmative Action, which stated that schools could not discriminate based on race as per the Constitution.

The MSNBC host said the “Committee would go so far as to say that it’s anti-democratic. Do you agree with that?”

“Well , you know, if I say it’s anti-Democratic…

Wallace giggled awkwardly, saying “You get in a lot of trouble.” Her laugh was cover for Joe and what he might say. She was possibly wondering how she was going to protect Biden.

Biden tried to answer the question by quoting the Declaration of Independence, and said ws quoting the Constitution.

“…but but it it is it’s it’s value system is different and and it’s it’s respect for institutions is different. And in that sense, it is a it is not as embracing of of all what I think the,” said Biden.

“The Constitution says, “We hold these truths to be self, that all men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator, and so you uniqueness of America. We’ve never lived up to it. We never walked away from it. And this Court seems to say that now, that’s not always the case. The idea there’s no right of privacy in the Constitution, giving states power that we fought a war over in 1960. You know I I just think it’s, this is not your father’s Republican Party.”

Biden had the wrong date for the Civil War. He was only a hundred years off.

Biden confuses the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence while accusing the Supreme Court of not “embracing” the Constitution. He then says “we fought a war…in 1960.” pic.twitter.com/1rXKLdpfjC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 29, 2023

He’s not really functioning mentally in any significant way. Do the Chinese and Russians break out the popcorn and watch these videos for entertainment?

Joe Biden says we don’t know what Affirmative Action is… Then goes on to define it as being based on race… aka it’s racist. Thanks for telling us what we already knew, Joe. pic.twitter.com/3UQozzc9bi — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 29, 2023

His impeachment just hit a new milestone. It’s heading for the committee.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING – Biden impeachment has passed the floor and is headed to committees for consideration🚨🚨🚨 Let’s hope for quick and swift action… #IMPEAHBIDEN pic.twitter.com/AAqcekzLdv — 🌟🇺🇸Nancy Hamm🇺🇸🌟 (@nancy_hamm1) June 29, 2023

