Most Dangerous Gang in the World TdA Is In Every Tennessee City

The Tren de Aragua transnational gang originating out of Venezuela prisons is operating in every city in Tennessee. State leaders warn they are in all major cities in Tennessee. It is one of the most violent and dangerous gangs in the world.

TBI Director David Rausch said the gang has been known for human trafficking and bringing Venezuelan women to the United States and Tennessee illegally.

Rausch addressed Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday and said that the gang had been active in the state in 2023 but had been inactive for more than a year after arrests were made. However, over the last few months, Rausch said there’s been an increase in activity recently.

“They are back in all of our major cities. They are running human trafficking operations, and that’s where they start,” said Rausch

The TBI director went on to add that this gang has been known for not only human trafficking but also organized retail theft and drug crimes.

They also don’t hesitate to kill in broad daylight. They have gone head-to-head with cartels in our country.

Other reports say they have permission to kill police officers.

Gang Wars Are Here

In some cases, members of Tren de Aragua have been known to clash head-to-head with members of the cartel, which has escalated to crimes as severe as murder at all times of the day, according to the TBI.

Chicago gangs are now taking them on because they are on their turf.

“They will not hesitate to attack their opponents in public or in broad daylight,” said Rausch.

TBI officials said that gang members used to be easily noticeable with distinct tattoos, but as of late, they’ve noticed that members are avoiding the universal tattoos, which has made it tougher for investigators to spot a gang member.

Rausch told Governor Lee that TDA is not causing violence in Tennessee any more than it is in other states.

Watch:

BREAKING: Venezuelan gang TDA is now operating in “every city in Tennessee” pic.twitter.com/qU1GkBxveJ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 14, 2024

