Bombshell: UN Needs War of “Lazy Staff” to Make Serious Cash

In a new Project Veritas undercover report, Gagan Vaseer, a UN Program Management Officer, claims that war is the key to making serious money at the United Nations.

“The only way you make money in the UN is if you go to war… you get paid more,” Vaseer said.

According to Vaseer, UN employees only earn big payouts when global conflicts are raging, and he calls out the “lazy” 90% of staff who simply “squat” and collect paychecks while the world burns.

He said, “90% of UN employees are squatting. I could point to people every day who don’t work.”

He described the UN as “an amorphous body of nothingness” that “can’t figure out the Middle East because the UN is… a very archaic organization.”

Vaseer also reveals that behind the scenes, UN staff preferred Warhawk Nikki Haley for U.S. President over Donald Trump, and they’re firmly opposed to his America First agenda.

BREAKING: @UN Manager Claims WAR is the Only Way to Make Serious Cash, Says “Lazy” Staff Were Rooting for Nikki Haley for U.S. President over Trump “The only way you make money in the UN is if you go to war… you get paid more.” “90% [of United Nations employees] are… pic.twitter.com/QJaQv9akxk — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) November 15, 2024

