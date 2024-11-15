AOC Spreads a Moronic Scare Tactic

AOC is spreading fear and nonsensical rumors on Joy Reid’s ridiculous show. She thinks RFK wants to go back to the 1700s.

RFK Jr. is not a vaccine denier. He doesn’t want experimental vaccines without proper testing imposed on Americans. He also wants to root out the obvious corruption and re-impose acceptable standards.

He is an advocate for vaccine safety. He also wants vaccine makers to be held accountable.

Rep. @AOC says RFK Jr. at HHS “would be talking about going back to the, what, 1700s, 1800s, I mean, this is serious.” pic.twitter.com/CFUKtjS7jA — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 15, 2024

At least understand what he has actually said.

Today I’m going to set the record straight by explaining my exact posture, point-by-point, on what is probably the most controversial issue of my campaign—a medical safety issue that impacts every one of us. If you take a few minutes to listen, I think you might be surprised to… pic.twitter.com/FJucMmUexF — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 22, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email