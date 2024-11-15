AOC Spreads a Moronic Scare Tactic

AOC is spreading fear and nonsensical rumors on Joy Reid’s ridiculous show. She thinks RFK wants to go back to the 1700s.

RFK Jr. is not a vaccine denier. He doesn’t want experimental vaccines without proper testing imposed on Americans. He also wants to root out the obvious corruption and re-impose acceptable standards.

He is an advocate for vaccine safety. He also wants vaccine makers to be held accountable.

At least understand what he has actually said.


