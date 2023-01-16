Most Excess Deaths in the UK in Seventy Years

The Evening Standard reports that 650,000 fatalities in the UK were registered in 2022. It is one of the largest excess death tolls outside the pandemic. There were 37 percent above average at home, compared with 20 percent for care homes and 15 percent higher for hospitals, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The Standard blames the flu and pneumonia.

SKY NEWS SAYS IT’S THE WORST EXCESS DEATHS IN 70 YEARS

Sky News reported that the UK had more excess deaths than in the past 70 years. Only 1951 and 1963 were higher. Sky News said it could be due to the current NHS crisis and delays in emergency treatment. One doctor feels it could be because people are not going to the hospital. They’re dying at home.

However, it is a problem in other European countries, and has been since the pandemic and the mass vaccination programs.

“Figures from Our World in Data suggest that other countries have indeed seen excess deaths in recent months, although most not to the same extent as the UK,” Sky reports.

What people refuse to consider is the vaccine and boosters are contributing. Dr. Panda said there were 50,000 excess deaths in the UK in 2022, and he believes the vaccine plays a part.

Prominent UK cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra made it to the BBC and slipped in that excess deaths in the UK are most likely linked to the vaccines.

BREAKING BBC News: Cardiologist says likely contributory factor to excess cardiovascular deaths is covid mRNA vaccine and roll out should be suspended pending an inquiry. We did it. We broke mainstream broadcast media 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/F72YS7JAuE — Dr Aseem Malhotra (@DrAseemMalhotra) January 13, 2023

It’s continuing and possibly getting worse. There were 50,000 excess deaths in the UK in 2022. In the last week of December 2022, there were 9,571 deaths which are 1,592 more deaths than ‘average’ or 20.1 percent higher.

The ‘Human Tissue Authority,’ a UK Government agency that regulates Human Remains, issued a national alert about “mortuary capacity issues.” A few days later, huge refrigerated shipping containers are seen being set up to store bodies coming from “overflowing morgues.”

2023 could beat the 2022 record.

Shouldn’t we at least consider the possibility that vaccines play a role and it should be researched?

🧵/🚨 URGENT — Scientists Agreed, Pfizer Vaccination Was Associated With 41% Rate Increase Of Heart Attack, And 48% Rate Increase Of Pulmonary Embolism ➡️41% rate increase in heart attack

➡️48% rate increase in pulmonary embolism (blood clot in lung) pic.twitter.com/aRmZC1F4EX — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 16, 2023

British Heart Foundation Just Announced 30k Excess Cardiac Deaths In Englandhttps://t.co/itShXCpqcs pic.twitter.com/sFkPzRw3CO — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) January 7, 2023

