Most people don’t like Joe Biden any more, polls show

















President Biden’s job approval ratings continue to tank, imagine that. The latest poll shows ​50 percent of Americans disapprove of his performance in the White House. Independents now have Biden’s job approval in negative territory.

The president, dealing with intense criticism over his bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan, tyrannical vaccine mandates, and a surge in COVID cases, has seen his approval rating fall to 42 percent in the Quinnipiac University poll released Tuesday. It is a drop of four points since early August. ​

It also marks the first time Biden’s ratings have fallen into negative territory in the Quinnipiac poll since he took office in January. ​​

Democrats approve of the job Biden is doing 88 to 7 percent, Republicans disapprove 91 to 7 percent and independents disapprove 52 to 34 percent. ​More evidence of polarization driven by the extreme far-left and the far-left media in particular.

Forty-eight percent of Americans think Biden’s vaccine plan goes too far, according to the poll. Meanwhile, 39% of individuals polled think it’s a fair approach while 10% said it doesn’t go far enough.

Apparently, 49% prefer tyranny or just aren’t informed.

A YouGov economist poll has his approval under 40% overall.

He’s Crashing and Burning!

Still, Kamala has worse fav/unfav ratings than Biden Overall: 39/52

Men: 35/57

Women: 42/46

White men no degree: 25/64

White women w/ degree: 52/46

Black: 64/25

Hispanic: 47/35

Registered Voters: 43/53

Dems: 77/17

GOP: 7/87

Indie: 32/58 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) September 8, 2021

Other surveys began showing Biden’s approval rating falling below 50 percent at the beginning of August.

Based on his appalling and dangerous Afghanistan performance, Rasmussen found that 40% of Democrats now agree with 83% of Republicans who say it’s impeachable.

ICYMI: “Do you agree or disagree with this statement: “I think Joe Biden deserves to be impeached because he’s abandoned thousands of Afghans who fought with us and he’s going to abandon some American citizens because he capitulated to the Taliban to a 31 August deadline”?” 👇 https://t.co/mFvh8yu9HG — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) September 15, 2021

According to a recent Zogby poll, one-fifth of all Biden voters, including one-fifth of Democrats, regret voting for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to a recent poll that was conducted prior to the severely mishandled U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The poll, published on Sept. 3, showed 20 percent of voters regretted voting for Biden, while 76 percent did not. Four percent of voters “were not sure how they felt.” When broken down to political ideology, 21 percent of Democrats admitted regret compared to 29 percent of Republicans.

