Breaking…New serious study suggests vaccinated are spreading COV more rapidly

















Biden is segregating people according to vaccinations before all the data is in and it might be a terrible mistake. A new study suggests that the vaccinated are spreading COVID more rapidly.

Biden is instituting segregation, separating the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Many African Americans don’t agree with mandatory vaccination. In the video below, a white man kicked a black family out of a restaurant for not showing their vaccine papers. There is something very wrong with this.

White man kicks black family out of New York restaurant for not having vaccine papers. Patrons cheer. This is where we are: pic.twitter.com/WvMoVPIK7g — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021

Governor Ron DeSantis just said today at a Broward monoclonal antibody treatment site, 52% of COVID patients getting treated have been vaccinated. For 65+ that % vaccinated is much higher.

There is a study out now that suggests that one reason why we have seen such a rise of late in COV is that people who are vaccinated are spreading COV more frequently than people who are unvaccinated.

According to this study, as we have rapidly increased the number of people that we have vaccinated, simultaneously the number of people testing positive for COVID has skyrocketed.

We must start doing more with therapeutics.

Listen:

Related















