Breaking…New serious study suggests vaccinated are spreading COV more rapidly

Biden is segregating people according to vaccinations before all the data is in and it might be a terrible mistake. A new study suggests that the vaccinated are spreading COVID more rapidly.
Biden is instituting segregation, separating the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. Many African Americans don’t agree with mandatory vaccination. In the video below, a white man kicked a black family out of a restaurant for not showing their vaccine papers. There is something very wrong with this.
White man kicks black family out of New York restaurant for not having vaccine papers. Patrons cheer. This is where we are: pic.twitter.com/WvMoVPIK7g
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021
Governor Ron DeSantis just said today at a Broward monoclonal antibody treatment site, 52% of COVID patients getting treated have been vaccinated. For 65+ that % vaccinated is much higher.
There is a study out now that suggests that one reason why we have seen such a rise of late in COV is that people who are vaccinated are spreading COV more frequently than people who are unvaccinated.
According to this study, as we have rapidly increased the number of people that we have vaccinated, simultaneously the number of people testing positive for COVID has skyrocketed.
We must start doing more with therapeutics.
Depopulation is the agenda and they want it to spread.
The really sinister Black Death 2.0 variant will be released if need be.
Have you seen the video of the young girl asking Alexa about Armageddon and it responds with COV will cause the zombie apocalypse at the end of 2021.
It is already here, plan accordingly.
Well golly gee wiz………..NIH Now Includes Vitamin C, Vitamin D and Zinc as Recommended in the Prevention or Treatment of COVID !!!!!
Video in link: Lawyers sue CDC, WHO, World Leaders, Davos Group for Crimes Against Humanity.
https://newsrescue.com/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-spike-protein-in-cv-jabs-dangerous-toxin/
“you okay with this…”. Appears they all were “compliant”. What about “masks”. None were wearing one, especially the owner.
Essentially a different topic but the video proves how indoctrination by those in authority can manipulate the public. Politicians have used tactics to accomplish the same result, and the video shows those tactics have accomplished the goal.