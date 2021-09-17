Biden’s tax plan is the beginning of the surveillance state

















Professor Brian Brenberg, an Executive Vice President and Associate Professor of Business at Kings College, discussed Joe Biden’s new tax and spy plan with Tucker Carlson this evening. The plan will direct the IRS to spy on bank accounts on anyone who makes transactions of as little as $600. They’ll know every deposit, withdrawal, how Americans spend their money.

Professor Brenberg called it the “seed corn of the surveillance state.” They will use the bank as a tool of the government.

Banks are pushing back against it. They know people will stop using banks.

How Americans spend their money will tell the government all they need to know about our lives so they can control it.

