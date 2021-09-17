Nicki Minaj fans protest outside CDC Atlanta calling Fauci a liar

















Some Nicki Minaj’s fans protested outside the CDC center in Atlanta, calling Dr. Fauci a liar and praising Nicki Minaj for telling them the truth.

Hopefully, this catches on. The Left has such a stranglehold on people that they no longer think for themselves. The vaccine might be great but it is probably not for everyone. People need to make their own decisions in conjunction with their doctors.

@NICKIMINAJ told the truth to me, Fauci lied to me” Protesters are approaching cars leaving the @CDCgov in ATL.Claiming the CDC is lying about the vaccine& @NICKIMINAJ is telling the truth. More on COVID-19 misinformation & locals protesting the vaccine. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6DwNo6ffbn — Tori Cooper (@toricoooper) September 15, 2021

Rapper Nicki Minaj, an ardent Democrat, has the courage to speak out against the cancel culture and the groupthink. We may not agree with Ms. Minaj on much but we sure agree with her on this and admire her courage.

This is very well-said:

“This is scary…I remember going to China and they were telling us you cannot speak out against the people in power…Don’t y’all see what’s happening? Don’t y’all see that we’re living in that time?” Perceptive and well said by Nicki Minaj.pic.twitter.com/qZTe2giFhN — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) September 16, 2021

Nicki Minaj fans in Atlanta protest the CDC in Atlanta. They say they trust her medical advice on the vaccine.pic.twitter.com/EnbctVeqRR — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) September 16, 2021

This is what went on if you missed it:

They been going extra hard for Nicki Minaj and I ain’t mad about it. pic.twitter.com/Hc5YHcXKYS — ĐʳⒶ Ｍเａ ™ (@prinzzolanski) September 17, 2021

