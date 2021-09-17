Nicki Minaj fans protest outside CDC Atlanta calling Fauci a liar

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Some Nicki Minaj’s fans protested outside the CDC center in Atlanta, calling Dr. Fauci a liar and praising Nicki Minaj for telling them the truth.

Hopefully, this catches on. The Left has such a stranglehold on people that they no longer think for themselves. The vaccine might be great but it is probably not for everyone. People need to make their own decisions in conjunction with their doctors.

Rapper Nicki Minaj, an ardent Democrat, has the courage to speak out against the cancel culture and the groupthink. We may not agree with Ms. Minaj on much but we sure agree with her on this and admire her courage.
This is very well-said:

This is what went on if you missed it:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

1 COMMENT

  1. Fauci is either a Totally Incompetent Moron or a Congenital Liar. In either case, no one should be listening to him, the FDA, or the CDC. There is no science, it’s all politics and Political Medicine is deadly.

Leave a Reply