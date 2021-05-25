Most unsurprising news item of the month



















Mitt Romney is the first pseudo-Republican to come out and say he will vote for the 9-11 style commission which covers the January 6th riot, but not the state-sponsored Brownshirts of antifa and Black Lives Matter.

Asked how he would vote if Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) tried to start debate on the House bill, a move that requires 60 votes to defeat a filibuster, Romney told reporters, “I would support the bill.”

Romney wasn’t asked how he would vote on final passage of the House bill, which would need only a simple majority. Spokespeople for Romney didn’t immediately respond to a question about if he would change his vote after helping defeat a GOP filibuster, reports The Hill.

But Romney’s comments come as Schumer has vowed that he will bring the bill up for a vote, setting up what could be the first successful filibuster of the 117th Congress.

Schumer hasn’t said when he’ll bring up the House bill but characterized the timing on Monday as “very soon.”

But Democrats remain short of the votes needed to defeat a filibuster as GOP opposition to the House-passed bill as it’s currently drafted hardens.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) previously told reporters that he was inclined to vote for it, and Susan Collins is in negotiations with Schumer.

Related

















