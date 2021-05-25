Trump responds to 60% error rate of NH vote tabulation machines



















The Windham, New Hampshire audit launched because the tabulating machines (Dominion hardware and software) did not accurately count the votes from the physical ballots.

A Democrat candidate who only lost by 24 votes called for a recount which determined the Republican votes were undercounted and Democrat votes were overcounted. The hand recount and the electronic tabulation results didn’t match which led to a full forensic audit. The audit is ongoing.

It appears that the folds in the ballots caused the problem.

As many as 60% of the ballots with machine-made or handmade folds were improperly counted by the town’s four scanning machines, according to the Washington Examiner.

Harri Hursti, one of three auditors selected for the process, told the New Hampshire Union Leader on Monday. “The error rate was way higher than we expected,” Hursti said.

This error affects the other machines used in the state.

President Trump responded from his Desk:

New Hampshire’s Election Audit has revealed that large-scale voting machines appear to count NON-EXISTING VOTES. State and local communities are seeking confirmation. It’s probably true, but we’ll soon know. Why aren’t Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republicans doing anything about what went on in the 2020 Election? How can the Democrats be allowed to get away with this? It will go down as the Crime of the Century! Other States like Arizona, Georgia (where a Judge just granted a motion to unseal and inspect ballots from the 2020 Election), Michigan, Pennsylvania, and more to follow.

Good question, especially given the fact that Biden’s administration is a disaster. What is wrong with them?

Related

















