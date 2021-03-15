Most women fail US Army physical so the Biden army will reduce requirements









The US Army is considering reversing its “gender-neutral” physical since most of the women can’t keep up with the men. Hopefully, China, Russia, Iran, and other foes will do the same.

All this proves Tucker’s recent point that a WOKE army is a weak one.

The majority of women fail while approximately 90 percent of men pass. Officials are reportedly considering having different evaluation categories for men and women since women are different.

Weren’t we told they are the same? So confusing!

“Research showed that the Army Combat Fitness Test [ACFT], which is the same for male and female soldiers, was leading to lower results for women with a knock-on effect for promotions,” The Telegraph reported. “An early Pentagon study showed that women were failing the ACFT at a rate of 65 percent, while only 10 percent of men did.”

A report from last fall found that 54 percent of women failed the test while only 7 percent of men failed it.

“In the ACFT there are six events – the maximum deadlift, a standing power throw, hand-release push-ups, a sprint, drag and carry, leg tuck, and a two-mile run,” the report added. “To pass the test those taking it must score at least 360 points out of a possible 600, and those who achieve higher scores are more likely to be promoted. However, average scores for women so far are said to have been 100 points lower.”

The Democrat Congress doesn’t want the test to be considered in deciding advancement. They apparently want weak, puny people in charge of those who aren’t in an ARMY!

They can’t make women into men, so they will lower the requirements.

“All they are going to see for evaluation is which percentile the soldier falls into,” an Army official told Military.com last month. “The gender identity will not be included in that information. If anything, it’s a more gender-neutral assessment process because it doesn’t show the raw scores.”

This is Marxist equal outcomes (disparate impact) for the military.

NOT EVERYONE AGREES

Captain Kristen Griest, the Army’s first female infantry officer, wrote last month that “lowering fitness standards to accommodate women will hurt the Army–and women.”

Griest said that implementing “gender-based scoring” or reducing “the minimum standards for combat arms” would “have both immediate and insidious impacts on combat effectiveness, as well as on women’s credibility and potential.”

“The entire purpose of creating a gender-neutral test was to acknowledge the reality that each job has objective physical standards to which all soldiers should be held, regardless of gender,” she wrote. “The intent was not to ensure that women and men will have an equal likelihood of meeting those standards. Rather, it is incumbent upon women who volunteer for the combat arms profession to ensure they are fully capable and qualified for it. To not require women to meet equal standards in combat arms will not only undermine their credibility, but also place those women, their teammates, and the mission at risk.”

Just this week, top military brass launched a coordinated attack, including threats, against Tucker Carlson for calling their stupidity out.

