This is what reparations will look like – paying people for existing









Joe Biden has authorized a study to consider making direct payments in reparations for black descendants of slaves. His vice president Kamala Harris wants never-ending reparations.

AN EXAMPLE FROM OREGON

The following is one example from Oregon of how direct payments to descendants of slaves will work out.

The Oregon government will pay six figures to any person who can prove they are descended from American slaves and identify as African-American on legal documents. That is according to a state Senate bill.

The estimated cost is 11.8 trillion in total reparations payments. It will likely invite more black people into the state to get a potential second round of reparations.

The bill directs the state Department of Revenue to establish a reparations payment program for black Oregonians “who can demonstrate heritage in slavery” and provide documentation that they identify as “African-American” for at least 10 years. Recipients must reside in the state for at least two years before the application deadline of Dec. 31, 2022.

The payment would be an annuity where recipients would receive $123,000 paid out over the course of their life, plus interest.

The average black man has a lifespan of 75 years, so if a 30-year-old black man applies for the reparations program he would receive a yearly payment of approximately $2,733 per year from the Oregonian government. If the recipient receives a five percent interest rate on the reparations money, they could receive up to $2,870 per year.

NATIONALLY, IT’S DEVASTATING FINANCIALLY

A professor at Duke University published a study advocating for the government to dish out $10 to $12 trillion in reparations to black households. This would average $800,00 to each black household. Advocates claim that it would close the “racial wealth gap.” Many on the Left have pointed to this study as a gold standard for reparations, CNBC reports.

A White House senior advisor, Cedric Richmond, told Axios that he wants to get a head start on what Joe Biden plans to do. He heads up the commission to study it but is acting now. He’s not waiting for a study.

