Motive unknown! Somali spouting ‘Allah Akbar’ as he killed people in Germany



















A suspect walked into a store in Wuerzburg, went to the household goods department and asked a saleswoman where the knives were, regional police chief Gerhard Kallert said. He then grabbed a knife and fatally stabbed three women in the store, before continuing to attack people outside. Six people, most of them women, one a 15-year-old girl, were seriously injured, and one of them remained in a life-threatening condition on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Somali was then stopped with a shot to the leg by police and arrested.

A store detective and police officers reported hearing the suspect say “Allahu akbar,” Arabic for “God is great.” Bavaria’s top security official, Joachim Herrmann, said that “further cautious indications” in that direction emerged from his questioning, without elaborating. Material with “hate messages” also was found but has yet to be evaluated, police said.

He threatened people with a knife once before and he wouldn’t get out of a car in another incident.

The Germans think he might have just been mentally ill.

Aren’t all jihadists crazy?

Germans can’t figure out the motive. They just can’t. It’s a mystery.

