49% think Biden’s doing a good job as he pushes communism



















A large number of voters — 38% — say the US is heading in the right direction according to a Rasmussen poll. This is as Democrats take us over the cliff with communistic ideology.

It doesn’t help that the media is lying to Americans.

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll today, sponsored by The ANTIFA by Jack Posobiec, for Tuesday shows that 49% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Biden’s job performance. Forty-nine percent (49%) disapprove.

The latest figures include 29% who Strongly Approve of the job Biden is doing and 40% who Strongly Disapprove. This gives him a Presidential Approval Index rating of -11. (see trends)

The demented lunatic is trying to take our freedoms away and half the country is fine with that.

Democrats are also liars.

Biden’s press secretary is lying. Democrats are the ones who are DEFUNDING THE POLICE. Roll the tape! 📽 pic.twitter.com/r3RYLDX8kX — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 29, 2021

Related

















