U.S. Marine Shot In Broad Daylight While “Touring” NYC’s Times Square

Just after 5:15 p.m. on Sunday, Samuel Poulin, 21, a Marine, visiting New York City’s Times Square with his wife, sister and brother-in-law, was hit in the upper back by a ricocheting bullet.

The attack took place outside the Marriott Hotel on West 45th Street and Broadway. Sources say gunfire erupted amid a dispute between two groups, possibly CD peddlers.

A dramatic surveillance photo obtained by The New York Post shows a gunman freely aiming a firearm in the bustling tourist hub, which is a block from where a 4-year old girl and two others were shot last month.

The numbers of shootings and gun victims in the city have surged roughly 50 percent from a year ago, according to the NYPD.

Poulin recently graduated with honors from The Citadel — a military college in South Carolina.

Who would have thought his “first action” would be seen while touring NYC with his family.

Although, given The Big Apple’s deteriorating conditions, this Marine’s visit could prove to be more dangerous for him than being deployed in some of the world’s biggest s…holes.

