In a transgenderish performance, George Washington Zelensky allegedly danced for the New Year.
American taxpayers money at work…..
pic.twitter.com/LnZkKft3uE
— Richard (@ricwe123) January 3, 2024
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
However, some posters on Instagram and Telegram proved it’s a deepfake. You can tell they superimposed Zelensky’s face if you look at the first screen in the above clip – it’s clearly not Zelensky. The dancer is likely imitating Zelensky and is a look-alike, and it’s going viral on X.
Zelensky’s face is superimposed.
View this post on Instagram
However, the accusation isn’t far off, and he still makes it to clown world.
Zelensky is willing to dance for you. How can you say his not the best pic.twitter.com/24cM1jBxWZ
— Mthoko (@McPlay11) December 29, 2023