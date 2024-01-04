Who the Establishment Wants to Replace Joe Biden

In the clip below, Tucker Carlson makes the case that Nikki Haley is a liberal. Tucker is convincing, and it really isn’t a hard case to make.

He interviewed Vivek Ramaswamy to discuss the issue. Ramaswamy went further. He had been saying the same thing we’re saying at the Sentinel, that there is no way Joe Biden is going to be the candidate, and Kamala can’t be the candidate. He thought they were going to replace him with either Gavin Newsom, who is running a shadow campaign, or maybe Michelle Obama. They’re really just looking for an establishment puppet.

However, he’s become convinced that the person they’re going to replace Biden with is Nikki Haley because she wants the same things they want. She will follow the establishment’s dictates.

She’ll keep the war machine and censorship complex going.

Watch:

You thought Democrats were going to dump Biden for Gavin Newsom, but they’re not. They’re backing Nikki Haley instead. pic.twitter.com/KcpNMFdZAm — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) January 3, 2024

