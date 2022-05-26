mRNA Vax May REDUCE Body’s Ability to Produce Key Antibody! Good Luck!

Israel National News reports that research suggests that vaccination against COVID via mRNA vaccines may reduce the body’s ability to produce a key type of antibody.

“Vaccines against the coronavirus may impair the body’s ability to produce a key type of antibody, thus potentially limiting the immune system’s defenses against mutated strains of the virus, a new study suggests.”

The study draws upon data collected during Moderna’s randomized control trial for its mRNA SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, from July 2020 through March 2021.

Researchers found a pronounced difference in the levels of anti-nucleocapsid antibodies between vaccinated participants and members of the placebo cohort, even when the study controlled for viral load.

Trial participants who were given the placebo, rather than the vaccine, and became infected during the trial were found to produce significantly higher levels of the neutralizing anti-nucleocapsid antibodies than vaccinated participants who had comparable viral loads – 60% compared to 10%.

Of the unvaccinated, 71% with higher viral loads and mild cases developed antibodies as compared with 15% of the vaccinated.

Among COV-afflicted trial subjects, less than 40% of the vaccinated produce anti-nucleocapsid antibodies compared with 93% of the unvaccinated who do.

Researchers believe those “trial participants given the vaccine had reduced levels of the anti-nucleocapsid antibodies as a direct result of the vaccine’s narrow focus on the spike protein.”

The researchers also hinted that the diminished anti-nucleocapsid antibody response among the vaccinated could lead to undercounting of breakthrough cases when measured by antibody sampling.

