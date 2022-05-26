Moonbat Dem Candidate Wants a Million Homeless to Break Into Empty Homes

Washington Democratic congressional candidate Rebecca Parson, a democratic socialist, decided that to get Congress to pass housing legislation, have a million homeless people break into empty houses and occupy them illegally.

Yet another Democrat who runs on a platform of lawbreaking.

Democrat Socialists are to the left of the communist party USA.

She is running to represent Washington’s 6th Congressional District with AOC support. In a video ad, she made her proposal.

“Imagine I proposed a Housing for All Bill in Congress, Then imagine you, me, and a million of our friends took action and occupied empty houses nationwide. They couldn’t ignore us,” Parson says in the ad.

“No one has ever done anything like this,” Parson continues. “That’s why it’s going to work.”

You’d have to really be oblivious to reality to make a statement like that.

She’s an economic illiterate who wants to raise the minimum wage to $30. Where do you even begin with this? She’s talking about jobs that are not meant to be career paths. What business could afford this? What customers will buy the costly products from these businesses?

Related