Biden Wants You to Believe High-Priced Gas & Fuel Make You Stronger

Biden said that the country is going through an “incredible transition” away from fossil fuels because of the high gas prices everyone is experiencing nationwide, and it makes us stronger, putting fossil fuels in the rearview mirror.

During a presser with Japan’s Prime Minister, Biden made the statement praising the high prices that are seriously harming the lives of middle class Americans.

“Here’s the situation. And when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said, seeming to justify or praise those sky-high prices Americans face at the pump.

Watch:

Biden’s comments come as Americans suffer from record-high gas prices which the American Automobile Association says is “unprecedented.” Those high prices are causing food and gas prices to skyrocket.

However, it is the Democrat goal. They have said they want to make fuel so expensive that we’d beg for an alternative. The problem is alternative energy cannot meet our needs and this presents a serious national security issue.

It’s crippling our economy and threatening national security. What will we do on a battlefield in wars they are creating with alternative energy?

My home heating bill was $700 and it will be much more next delivery.

The climate change crisis is a creation in large part. Elites use computer simulations to predict 100 years from now and all the sacrifices would only lower the earth’s temperature half-a-degree in 100 years. These are the same people who can’t predict the weather this week.

There is no longer global warming so they came up with climate change, an amorphous, vague term that can’t be disputed.

Does anyone really believe that giving money to Klaus Schwab, dictators in Africa, and Biden will stop climate change, whatever that means?

It’s all poking at windmills. None of this is making us stronger.

GAS WHEN HE WAS GROWING UP LIE

One of the first comments Biden made was about the price of gas growing up was the talk of his family’s dinner table. He’s so full of it.

“The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up.”

These are the prices they discussed as he was growing up? We think not.

1942 $0.20 1943 $0.21 1944 $0.21 1945 $0.21 1946 $0.21 1947 $0.23 1948 $0.26 1949 $0.27 1950 $0.27 1951 $0.27 1952 $0.27 1953 $0.29 1954 $0.29 1955 $0.29 1956 $0.30 1957 $0.31 1958 $0.30 1959 $0.31 1960 $0.31 1961 $0.31 1962 $0.31 (Source: CreditDonkey)

His lies and the media accepting them do not make us stronger.

Related