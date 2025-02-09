The Terrible Person: Dan Goldman’s Back in the News

Rich boy Dan Goldman is spreading untruths again. It’s what he does. His latest claim is that Elon Musk and his team have the personal data of Americans. DOGE does not have personal data.

Goldman wants to destroy the audits, possibly because the riches from the exploited government funds so enrich him and his family (see below).

We don’t have any personal data of Americans, you corrupt moron — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

Remember when he prepped fellow prevaricator Michael Cohen before the absurd hush money trial and also gave the judge’s daughter a huge sum of money?

I can’t imagine why he did it.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 9, 2025

In 2023, Slay News reported that Dan Goldman was exploiting nonprofit funds.

Rep. Daniel Goldman, a multimillionaire heir to Levi Strauss, was linked to over $30 million in nonprofit funds parked in a Cayman Islands tax haven.

As financial director of the Richard W. Goldman Family Foundation, he controls assets funneled offshore by BBR Partners LLC. In 2023, Goldman backed Biden’s push to tax the rich, claiming “the wealthiest among us must help to provide more access for others.”

Meanwhile, SEC filings show his foundation’s money sitting in offshore accounts – just like the ones Democrats attacked Mitt Romney for in 2012. That was not true, but it did influence the election. Sen. Reid is the one who invented the lie, and when he was caught, he said, “Romney didn’t win, did he?”

It’s all legal but maybe not ethical. Goldman revealed the information.

He is a far-left activist and has no interest in helping America, but he does help himself.

Goldman has been known for lying about everything, including the Hunter laptop. He loves the Chinese communists to be differentiated from the Chinese people, and he is big on open borders.

He especially loves Chinese illegal aliens who are likely communists or soldiers for the most part.

Rep Dan Goldman is now putting out videos in Chinese instructing illegal aliens how to evade ICE. Why is he trying to protect Chinese murderers, spies, and criminals who are in our country illegally? https://t.co/q01iy1bKtc pic.twitter.com/Brv8JvC6oU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 5, 2025

In 2023, Goldman said he wanted Donald Trump “eliminated.”

Dan Goldman, November 2023: Trump “has to be eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/bSSz0hSxxG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 13, 2024

