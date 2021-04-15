Pfizer says we need a third dose of the vaccine, maybe every year, forever









People will “likely” need a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine as a booster within 12 months of being fully vaccinated, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CNBC on Thursday.

COVID-19 vaccine boosters are expected to become a regular part of life for years to come, as variants continue to spread and become dominant strains in some countries.

That will work out very nicely for the investors like Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci.

“It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus,” he told CNBC’s Bertha Coombs.

We will need an annual vaccine and Pfizer believes the vaccine is still highly effective up to six months after the second dose. The company continues to study the issue.

Personally, the second shot made me sick as a dog for three days and I really have to reconsider doing it again.

