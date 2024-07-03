MSM: Biden Might Withdraw & Polls Show Him Rising Post Debate

According to The New York Times, Biden told a key ally he may be unable to salvage his candidacy. He’s done if he cannot convince the public that he is up for the job after a “disastrous debate performance.”

Biden, whom this ally emphasized is still deeply in the fight for re-election, understands that his next few appearances heading into the holiday weekend must go well, particularly an interview scheduled for Friday with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News and campaign stops in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Stephanopoulos has long been a Clinton apparatchik.

“He knows if he has two more events like that, we’re in a different place” by the end of the weekend, said the ally, referring to Mr. Biden’s halting and unfocused performance in the debate. The person who talked to the president in the past 24 hours spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive situation.

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said the report was “absolutely false” and that the White House had not been given enough time to respond.

Some suggest he stop relying on the teleprompter.

Biden doesn’t realize when he’s reading cues off the teleprompter. It’s been his habit for years.

Joe Bidən just read “say that again” off his teleprompter. He’s done. pic.twitter.com/3GCsHE3JYA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 2, 2024

Biden blamed ‘flying around the world’ in the weeks before the debate for his fatigue. The New York Times reported earlier Tuesday that Biden was scheduled for a daily afternoon nap during the week-long debate prep at Camp David.

“I decided to travel around the world a couple of times shortly before the debate. I didn’t listen to my staff and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”

Did Joe Biden fall asleep during his meeting with Naftali Bennett? This is what happens when they don’t call a lid by 11am. pic.twitter.com/3HCLibNv19 — iamyesyouareno (@iamyesyouareno) August 29, 2021

This is a video of President Joe Biden falling asleep at the Arab Conference. No reason to be alarmed. pic.twitter.com/iHg6L1HbJE — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) July 17, 2022

Foreign leaders left STUNNED after Joe Biden falls ASLEEP mid-summit, cancels meetings pic.twitter.com/q1prOCk6Wq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 12, 2023

THREE POLLS SHOW BIDEN DID VERY WELL AFTER THE DEBATE

Meanwhile, some pollsters claim Biden is tied with or beating Donald Trump after the debate. This is just unbelievable. I mean, it’s UNBELIEVABLE!

An Ipsos/Reuters poll claims they are tied. In the two-day poll that concluded on Tuesday, Biden and Trump each had 40% support among registered voters.

A prior Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted June 11-12 showed Trump with a marginal two-point lead, 41% to 39%.

The same poll found Michelle Obama would beat Trump 50% to Trump’s 39%.

Michelle Obama has absolutely no experience for the job and no record. If this should happen at the last minute, there would be no time to vet her.

A TIPP Insights poll has them tied at 41%.

A Bullfinch Group Survey has Biden up 45% to 44%.

The respondents must have watched a different debate from the one I saw. It’s a wonder Democrats want to get rid of Uncle Joe since he did so well during and after the debate.