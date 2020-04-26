MSM/Dems erase Biden molestation accusations

CNN couldn’t seem to find the footage of Biden accuser Tara Reade’s mother asking Larry King for advice on how her daughter should handle a molestation case with a senator. While she didn’t give her name, everything fit, including the date in 1993 and all the details the mother shared.

Brent Bozell at the Media Research Center had the clip and they posted it. This is after they crucified Justice Kavanaugh with no evidence other than a woman with a shady story.

This is allegedly Tara Reade’s mother calling in to Larry King talking about Joe Biden assaulting her daughter This happened on CNN Why were they not the ones to beak this story? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/gbmjNrkf7v — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 25, 2020

CNN finally put up a bland story about it and has since taken it down. [CNN has since said they didn’t take it down but it’s not easy to find. They certainly aren’t covering it with any zeal whatsoever.]

BOZELL SHAMES THE MEDIA

Brent Bozell issued a statement Sunday:

“First it was omission, now it is outright collusion with the Biden presidential campaign. First, CNN kept hidden their own footage that links Biden to a sexual assault. CNN would have succeeded in keeping that hidden but for the MRC that also had, and released, the footage.

“After being exposed and forced to report on the story they had for years, within a day CNN has now taken it down again, trying to expunge the evidence from their online platforms. This is not China, or North Korea. In the United States, a “news” network doesn’t work overtime to keep the truth from the American people – unless it’s doing the bidding of the Biden presidential campaign.

“Rest assured the MRC will provide what CNN is trying to censor. That CNN video is available at MRCTV and will remain there.”

PROGRESSIVES ARE GETTING ANGRY

The Democratic leadership has not made any comments about this. Neither House Speaker Pelosi nor Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has made any public comments about the allegations by Tara Reade, Biden’s former staffer, despite being very negative and vocal about Justice Kavanaugh.

Progressive Democrats and #MeToo supporters are becoming angry. The hashtag #dropoutbiden was trending on Twitter until Twitter took it down. You can search and continue to see the tweets.

Sanders former national outreach coordinator Nick Brana tweeted that the DNC should either force Biden to drop out or “admit that suppressing progressives is the true purpose of your party.”

He also tweeted that The Democrats are so fucking corrupt that they rigged an American election to nominate a Wall Street hack who is accused of rape and can’t get through an interview without forgetting his own policies. Congratulations @DNC, you’ve just reelected Trump #DemExit #NewParty

Then, there’s this:

“So vote for the man standing silently beside me because he can’t form an English sentence…” https://t.co/QDMAmvkPJm — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) April 26, 2020

THE TARA READE STORY

Tara Reade describes Joe Biden’s sexual assault: “When he pulled back, he pointed, he said you’re nothing to me. You’re nothing.” (Warning: graphic)#IBelieveTaraReade #IBelieveTara pic.twitter.com/g1eEqnj1Sy — Dilan Cook (@DilanPCook) March 26, 2020