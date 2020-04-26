Dr.Birx is wise to the “slice and dicey” media, bothered the disinfectant story continues

Saturday on Fox News Channel’s “Watters World,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx criticized the media’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, questioning the headlines the media were using.

“SLICEY AND DICEY”

Host Jesse Watters asked, “You probably never imagined you would be doing this much television. You are doing network, you’re doing cable, you’re print, you are there every day doing these press briefings. Do you believe the media has been fair throughout’s pandemic?”

Birx said, “I think the media is very slicey and dicey about how they put sentences together in order to create headlines.”

She continued, “We know for millennials in other studies that some people may only read the headlines. And if there’s not a graphic, they’re not going to look any further than that.”

Birx added, “I think we have to be responsible about our headlines. I think often, the reporting may be accurate in paragraph three, four, and five. But I’m not sure how many people actually get to paragraph three, four, and five. And I think the responsibility that the press has is to really ensure that the headlines reflect the science and data that is in their piece itself.”

WHY IS IT STILL IN THE NEWS

Jake Tapper tried to bait Dr. Birx during the Sunday interview with the media-manufactured story about the president allegedly telling people to ingest disinfectants. He never said any such thing but it doesn’t matter to the media.

Dr. Birx said she is bothered by the fact that this story is still in the news cycle after Tapper went into a diatribe about the president’s remarks over injections [not ingestion of anything].

She said to Tapper, “Well, I think it bothers me that this is still in the news cycle because I think we’re missing the bigger pieces of what we need to be doing, as an American people, to continue to protect one another. And we should be having that dialogue about asymptomatics. We should be having that dialogue about this unique clotting that we’re seeing. And we’re the first country that really had young people to this degree. Italy and Europe are about 8 years older than us, as a median age. So, this is the first experience of this virus in an open society, where we really can understand what’s happening to every different age group. These are the things that we should be talking about and focusing on. So, I think, as a — as a scientist and a public health official and a researcher, sometimes, I worry that we don’t get the information to the American people that they need when we continue to bring up something that was from Thursday night. So, I think I have answered that question. I think the president made it clear that physicians had to study this. I think I have made it clear that this was amusing, as you — as you described. But I want us to move on to be able to get information to the American people that can help them protect each other and also help them understand how devastating this virus is to different age groups and different symptoms and different comorbidities.”

