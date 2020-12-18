MSM, Dems, Swalwell won’t answer questions about Swalwell’s CCP spy

Rep. Swalwell, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, won’t explain his relationship with the cute little Chinese Communist Party spy, Fang Fang.

Ever since Axios reported that a Chinese national, Christine Fang or Fang Fang, had ties to a number of political figures including Swalwell — and had sexual interactions with at least two Midwestern mayors — Swalwell has dodged questions about his history with her.

He said it’s “classified.”

“Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI,” Swalwell’s office told Axios. They added that Swalwell “will not participate” in the story out of concerns about possible classified information.

According to the Axios report, Fang and Swalwell had been linked since his days as a Dublin City, Calif. councilmember, prior to his election to Congress in 2012. According to the report, she had helped fundraise for his 2014 campaign and placed at least one intern in his office. In other words, she, a spy, funded his career.

Investigators reportedly gave Swalwell a defensive briefing in 2015, and he cut ties with Fang soon after. She then fled the country.

SWALWELL AND HIS SPIES

Swalwell, a big defender of the CCP, once spoke at the same event as Dianne Feinstein’s CCP spy of twenty years, Russell Lowe.

They spoke at an event in 2013.

The group that hosted Swalwell and Russell Lowe, the Feinstein staffer, was led by Christine Fang, who herself is alleged to have worked as a Chinese secret agent from 2011 to 2015.

The California State University, East Bay Chinese Student Association hosted both Swalwell and Russell Lowe, who then worked for Feinstein, at an event to commemorate the Chinese Lunar New Year on Feb. 9, 2013.

Nancy Pelosi and all the senior leadership knew about his relationship with the spy. Yet, he was put on the intel committee by her where he remains.

The media mob will not discuss the Swalwell story. The NY Times can’t see it.

Swalwell will not answer any questions about it.

Watch:

Watch: Swalwell refuses to answer Fox News’ questions on his alleged relationship with a suspected Chinese spy pic.twitter.com/zDufRhbvYN — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) December 18, 2020

HE CONTINUED THE CCP PROPAGANDA

China expert Gordan Chang was on Mornings on the Mall with Mary Walter and Vince Coglianese yesterday. He spoke about China and then Eric Swalwell.

There’s no sin in being a target of a Chinese Ministry of State security operation. And that’s true of most people in Washington. The real sin though in Swalwell’s case is that after he was informed by the FBI in 2015, that he was the target, he then started to talk about Russia, Russia, Russia as a threat to the United States, didn’t mention China.

And sitting on the House Intel Committee he’d know that China was the far graver threat. And so in short what Swalwell was doing was propagating a Chinese narrative.

Watch for more:

Here’s the bottom line: Nancy Pelosi selects the Dems for the Intelligence Committee. She’s the one who handpicked Rep. Swalwell. She’s the one refusing to remove him despite known ties to a Chinese spy. What’s worse: She’s doubling down. Our national security is at risk. pic.twitter.com/BZMlOXYSYP — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) December 15, 2020