MSM Golden Boys Cuomo and Newsom Crash & Burn-But Biden’s Gonna be Great- Not!









It seems like just yesterday a slavish media was slobbering all over Democrat golden boys, and coastal elite governors, Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom.

The former, even while New York State was leading the nation in deaths, was constantly lauded for his daily briefings and handling of the China Virus. The latter, during the early days of the pandemic, got great coverage for his soaring approval ratings in California.

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. Both men, who during their reigns, have used COVID as an excuse to become increasingly autocratic, are facing the possibility of being removed from their respective thrones.

A petition to recall Newsom has just reached the benchmark of 1.5 million signatures. And enthusiasm for signing continues unabated. The organizers are aiming to hit the 2 million mark and still have weeks to get there.

As California’s crime, chronic homelessness, choking shutdowns, and virus deaths have skyrocketed, Gavin’s super high polling numbers have plummeted. Exposing his unmasked visit to the upscale, posh French Laundry restaurant, along with him opening selected, Newsom friendly businesses and industries only made an awful situation worse. It’s so bad, even Dems are joining the movement.

King Andrew, Slayer of the Elderly is faring a little better. The Democrat New York State Attorney General got the ball rolling by reporting that Cuomo undercounted COVID deaths related to NY’s senior care centers by at least 55%. The “Luv Gov” wanted those numbers “disappeared” because it was his deadly policy that forced infected patients into vulnerable, under-equipped nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Even in the deep blue Empire State, Cuomo is getting heat from high ranking members of his own party. Last Friday 14 Democrat state senators demanded that Gov. Andrew be stripped of his emergency authority to deal with the coronavirus crisis. The lawmakers wrote, “it is clear that the expanded emergency powers granted to the Governor are no longer appropriate.” They continued, “We urge the Senate to advance and adopt a repeal as expeditiously as possible.” There’s also talk of impeachment and charging Fredo’s Brother with obstruction of justice.

We wonder if the MSM understands how harmful and even deadly its fawning coverage of Cuomo and Newsom has been to the millions of people trapped in their failed states. Shamelessly biased reporting repeatedly protected the two Dem golden boy governors from any real scrutiny, enabling them to continue enacting policies that destroyed two huge economies while killing tens of thousands of innocent people.

Yet, an unaffected Mainstream Media, having learned nothing, eyes the next hapless Democrat they’ll choose to glorify.

Enter Hunter’s Father. Can you imagine the incalculable damage our nation would suffer if, while “news outlets” compliantly cheer him on, Joe does for America what Andrew and Gavin did for New York and California?

It would make Cuomo and Newsom’s bad week, crash and burn reality check, look like a national Mardi Gras.

