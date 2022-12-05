MSM Hero Michael Avenatti Gets 14 Years in Prison on Top of 5 Years

Michael Avenatti was sentenced to 14 years in prison for fraud. The potential presidential candidate was popular for a time, especially on CNN and MSNBC, for his rapid-fire hate speech against Donald Trump. I feel sorry for him as I would for anyone who ruined his life, but I have no sympathy for the corrupt media that regaled him for the wrong reasons.

Mr. Avenatti deserves what he got and would have ruined Donald Trump’s life if he could have, but still, he ruined his life.

A federal judge in California sentenced disbarred attorney Michael Avenatti to 14 years in prison Monday for wire fraud and a tax offense.

“In imposing the 14-year sentence, U.S. District Judge James V. Selna ordered that Avenatti’s term of imprisonment run consecutive to sentences totaling five years previously imposed in two federal cases in the Southern District of New York,” the office said.

When someone goes to prison for 14-plus years, it’s nothing to celebrate. Prison is likely Hell on earth, but what is worth mentioning is that Democrat media promoted Michael Avenatti as a presidential candidate in 2018 for his hate speech. Brian Stelter, formerly of CNN, thought he’d be terrific as a candidate.

CNN’s Brian Stelter last year on Michael Avenatti running for president: “And looking ahead to 2020, one reason I’m taking you seriously as a contender is because of your presence on cable news.” pic.twitter.com/2Wn2bX17kx — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 22, 2019

There are 31 other charges against him in California, but the prosecutor said they wouldn’t pursue them when he pled guilty.

Avenatti received a four-year prison sentence in June for wire fraud and identity theft for stealing $300,000 of revenue from his former client Stormy Daniels’ book “Full Disclosure,” having already been sentenced to 30 months in prison in June 2021 for trying to extort Nike.

Crazy Ana Navarro, a lady of The View, once compared him to the Holy Spirit because he’s everywhere:

Since Michael Avenatti has been sentenced to 14 more years in jail, I am once again obligated to remind the internet of the time Ana Navarro compared him to the Holy Spirit.

pic.twitter.com/y63JoXlW5Y — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 5, 2022

He was everywhere, and the corrupt media regaled him for his HATE SPEECH.

Michael Avenatti was just sentenced to 14 years in jail for fraud. Roll the tape👇

pic.twitter.com/DaPvs653pG — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 5, 2022

