New DHS Alert! Republicans Are Loose and Might Attack!

We have a new National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin issued on Wednesday, and it’s somewhat alarming. Republicans are on the loose!

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that “the United States remains in a heightened threat environment.” It seems that “lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances continue to pose a persistent and lethal threat to the Homeland.”

DHS is VERY concerned about terror threats from people with a “range of ideological beliefs.”

DHS is still pushing the fake Jan. 6 threat. They say the “threat actors could exploit several upcoming events to justify or commit acts of violence, including certifications related to the midterm elections” and “the marking of two years since the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

DHS’s deep concerns are about people who disagree with these far-left authoritarians.

At the same time, the agency plans to release Afghan Muslim criminals into the United States.

We have open borders and have NO IDEA who is coming in as we threaten China, Russia, Iran, and a host of crazies. That’s not the problem. Conservatives are the problem. Republicans are the problem. They threaten the far-left.

Related