MSM ignores Chinese Communist propagandist in the White House Briefing

A reporter for a company intimately tied to the Chinese Communist Party was in the briefing room on Tuesday. She was asking questions that put China in a good light, such as China sent the United States medical supplies and are you cooperating with China [as if China cooperates with anyone], and so on.

She works for Phoenix TV, which is only nominally privately owned. It’s an arm of the Chinese Communist government.

Republicans were very concerned that this reporter tied to the Chinese Communist propaganda apparatus was in a White House briefing, questioning the President about the virus.

Some lawmakers fear she is spreading propaganda in the White House and called for a response to this incident, Fox News reported Tuesday.

THE EXCHANGE WITH THE PRESIDENT

“Only last week, there were multiple flights coming from China full of medical supplies,” the reporter asked the president at Monday’s briefing. “Companies like Huawei and Alibaba have been donating to the United States, like 1.5 million N95 masks and also a lot of medical gloves, and much more medical supplies.”

“Sounds like a statement more than a question,” Trump responded.

The reporter asked Trump if he was willing to work “directly” with China, prompting the president to ask her if she was working with China.

The reporter said she worked for Hong Kong Phoenix TV and said that it’s a “privately owned company.”

TRUMP: “Who are you working for, China?” Reporter: “Hong Kong Phoenix TV,” TRUMP: “Who owns that, China? Is it owned by China?” pic.twitter.com/9wcPbIiSbZ — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 6, 2020

THE MSM ATTACKED THE PRESIDENT, NOT THE PROPAGANDIES

President Trump was given grief by the social media personalities and the MSM for questioning an ‘Asian’ as if he’s racist. As it happens, President Trump was correct. This woman is a Chinese Communist propagandist.

CNN ignored the propagandist to torch President Trump.

.@andersoncooper calls today’s coronavirus briefing a “hijacking of the task force press conference by a President determined to rewrite the history of his early and reprehensibly irresponsible response.” “This is not normal and it matters because this is life or death,” he adds pic.twitter.com/gMg4YfYeDH — CNN (@CNN) April 7, 2020

PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS RIGHT AGAIN

The Hoover Institution, in a report, said the “quasi-official Phoenix TV” is linked to the People’s Republic of China’s “Ministry of State Security” and has a “substantial presence on all major social media platforms in the United States.”

Hoover Institute is no bastion of the right.

Senator Ted Cruz was one of the lawmakers concerned that a Chinese Communist propagandist was in the briefing.

“Phoenix TV has been waging information warfare in the US for yrs,” he wrote on Twitter. “They are nominally private but actually state-owned. In 2018 I led effort to block them from using cutouts to spread propaganda. MSM should NEVER have given them seat at WH press conference.”

The questions about this poser followed the White House Correspondents’ Association denied a seat at the briefings to the conservative One America News Network after one of its reporters violated social distancing guidelines.