MSM Ignores! Protests Heat Up in Tehran as President Tweets in Farsi

By
M. Dowling
-
0

The media is ignoring the Iran protests. It isn’t a surprise. They are pro-Iran, pro-terrorists and pro-oppression.

THE PROTESTS

A lot of angry people are protesting the shooting down of a Ukrainian plane after the attack on military bases in Iraq that houses the U.S. military. A total of 167 souls on the plane died, 57 were Canadians, which infuriated Prime Minister Trudeau. He demands “justice.”

Iran confessed to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet because the officials  couldn’t keep lying about it, a foreign diplomat said. “They understood that they can’t cover up anymore,” a Central European diplomat told the Washington Examiner.

Iranians are demanding Ayatollah Khamenei step down. There is a huge turnout protesting in the streets in four locations. So much for all that “solidarity” Katy Tur talked about during the Soleimani funeral.

It gets more interesting.

They are chanting, “The regime told us our enemy is the US. But actually, our enemy is right here”

They are also chanting, “Death to the Liars,” “Death to the Dictator.”

TRUMP IS TWEETING IN FARSI

President Trump sent out [tweets] in Farsi telling Iranians protesting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he stands behind them.

Trump’s first tweet said, “To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

A second tweet followed. He wrote: “The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.”

THEY ARRESTED THE BRITISH AMBASSADOR

Britain’s ambassador to Iran had been arrested in Tehran during protests outside a university, the UK Foreign Office said.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said the arrest of Rob Macaire was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

He was detained for more than an hour before being released, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.

He is said to have been one of a number of individuals held on suspicion of organizing, provoking and directing radical actions. All he did was attend a vigil for the deceased victims.

The British State Department spokesperson had demanded his release and an apology.

“The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. “The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward.”

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply