MSM Ignores! Protests Heat Up in Tehran as President Tweets in Farsi

The media is ignoring the Iran protests. It isn’t a surprise. They are pro-Iran, pro-terrorists and pro-oppression.

THE PROTESTS

A lot of angry people are protesting the shooting down of a Ukrainian plane after the attack on military bases in Iraq that houses the U.S. military. A total of 167 souls on the plane died, 57 were Canadians, which infuriated Prime Minister Trudeau. He demands “justice.”

Iran confessed to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger jet because the officials couldn’t keep lying about it, a foreign diplomat said. “They understood that they can’t cover up anymore,” a Central European diplomat told the Washington Examiner.

Iranians are demanding Ayatollah Khamenei step down. There is a huge turnout protesting in the streets in four locations. So much for all that “solidarity” Katy Tur talked about during the Soleimani funeral.

It gets more interesting.

They are chanting, “The regime told us our enemy is the US. But actually, our enemy is right here”

More chants in Iran: “The regime told us our enemy is the US. But actually, our enemy is right here” Wow

pic.twitter.com/29mpmZFHhx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2020

They are also chanting, “Death to the Liars,” “Death to the Dictator.”

This morning CNN was basically praising people who chant “Death to America” Right now in Iran, Protestors are chanting “Death to the Dictator” after their Government admitted to shooting down a plane and killing 176 civilians. Will CNN cover this? pic.twitter.com/z8lERRlfSh — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2020

Will media rush to report on the large #IranProtests where protestors are demanding the Supreme Leader step down? Or does that defy the narrative they want? Some chants wish death on him and others say “Our enemy is right here, they lie & say its America.” pic.twitter.com/TpeQAEOK5J — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 11, 2020

#IranProtests

What a spectacular turn of events, Islamic Republic.

Crowds chant, “Our enemy is right here, they are lying that it’s America.”#UkranianPlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/11ZBtddTNk — Farnaz Fassihi (@farnazfassihi) January 11, 2020

Young women chanting against the Supreme Leader on the streets of Iran “Khamenei shame on you, let go of our country”

Is the MSM hearing this? (via the MEK in Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology) CC @realDonaldTrump @USAmbUN @statedeptspox#IranProtests #UkrainePlaneCrash pic.twitter.com/6ueLa0I4wV — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) January 11, 2020

“Our enemy is right here;

They lie when they say it’s the US”#Iranprotests in Esfahan

January 11, 2020 pic.twitter.com/xnR7AWqz0J — Shahin Milani (@shahinmilani81) January 11, 2020

TRUMP IS TWEETING IN FARSI

President Trump sent out [tweets] in Farsi telling Iranians protesting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he stands behind them.

Trump’s first tweet said, “To the brave and suffering Iranian people: I have stood with you since the beginning of my presidency and my government will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely. Your courage is inspiring.”

A second tweet followed. He wrote: “The government of Iran must allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground on the ongoing protests by the Iranian people. There can not be another massacre of peaceful protesters, nor an internet shutdown. The world is watching.”

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

دولت ایران باید به گروه‌های حقوق بشر اجازه بدهد حقیقت کنونی اعتراضات در جریان مردم ایران را نظارت کرده و گزارش بدهند. نباید شاهد کشتار دوباره ی معترضان مسالمت آمیز و یا قطع اینترنت باشیم. جهان نظاره گر این اتفاقات است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

THEY ARRESTED THE BRITISH AMBASSADOR

Britain’s ambassador to Iran had been arrested in Tehran during protests outside a university, the UK Foreign Office said.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said the arrest of Rob Macaire was a “flagrant violation of international law”.

He was detained for more than an hour before being released, the Iranian Tasnim news agency reported.

He is said to have been one of a number of individuals held on suspicion of organizing, provoking and directing radical actions. All he did was attend a vigil for the deceased victims.

The British State Department spokesperson had demanded his release and an apology.

“The arrest of our ambassador in Tehran without grounds or explanation is a flagrant violation of international law,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. “The Iranian government is at a crossroads moment. It can continue its march towards pariah status with all the political and economic isolation that entails, or take steps to de-escalate tensions and engage in a diplomatic path forward.”

The Iranian regime arrested the British ambassador to Iran. This violates the Vienna Convention, which the regime has a notorious history of violating. We call on the regime to formally apologize to the UK for violating his rights and to respect the rights of all diplomats. — Morgan Ortagus (@statedeptspox) January 11, 2020