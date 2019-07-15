MSM Misreports Again! President Trump Never Mentioned Race

Trending today on Twitter is #RacistPresident. The Twitter trolls are referencing tweets the President sent out Sunday. It is an opportunity to spread flagrantly fake news. Unfortunately, President Trump gave them ammo with a misguided Twitter attack Sunday, although he didn’t mention names.

As RedState said, As Democrats Fight A Civil War, Trump Strips Naked And Runs Onto The Battlefield. However, as foolish as his tweets were on Sunday, the news reporting is a complete fabrication.

CNN falsely claims as fact: “Trump tweets racist attacks at progressive Democratic congresswomen.”

The Associated Press reported falsely, “Starkly injecting race into his criticism of liberal Democrats, President Donald Trump said Sunday that four congresswomen of color should go back to the ‘broken and crime-infested’ countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S. His attack drew a searing condemnation from Democrats who labeled the remarks racist and breathtakingly divisive.”

The sad thing is if you google news services and trustworthy news services, CNN and the AP come out on top, Fox is never to be found on the first pages.

President Trump never injected race. The left is injecting race. Trump was talking about anti-Americanism.

He tweeted last night again:

So sad to see the Democrats sticking up for people who speak so badly of our Country and who, in addition, hate Israel with a true and unbridled passion. Whenever confronted, they call their adversaries, including Nancy Pelosi, “RACIST.” Their disgusting language…..

….and the many terrible things they say about the United States must not be allowed to go unchallenged. If the Democrat Party wants to continue to condone such disgraceful behavior, then we look even more forward to seeing you at the ballot box in 2020!

Totally agree with him. Nothing racial except what the four communistas in the House are saying. They hate America, whites, old white men, Jews, and citizens but the media gives them a pass.

Not mentioned by the media are the vicious comments made by Ilhan Omar who questioned the loyalty of citizens. It’s not just her. All Democrats want to belittle citizens in favor of foreigners coming in illegally.

The President doubled down today:

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S.

The problem here is he got in the middle of their fight instead of letting them duke it out, looking crazy the entire time. Democrats were killing each other and he stepped in and gave them their common enemy back. He must leave them to their catfights and stop interfering.

This is what he said Sunday and the biggest problem is only one is a naturalized citizen and her citizenship isn’t the problem.

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly……

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how….

….it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!

Nothing about race here and it’s the Four Horrors of the House who constantly make racist comments.

A lot of naturalized citizens are also taking offense today. Trump left himself open to that interpretation.

One thing is certain. He makes Democrats show the world that they are crazy, even when he’s wrong.

While it’s not appropriate to point to another’s mistakes to justify his, we can’t resist commenting on the moral purity of the left.

In case you are under the illusion that morally pure libs neeeeeeeever tells non-white women to "go back" to some other country, here's just a small sample of my go-back-to-fill-in-the-blank messages to educate you otherwise. And this is just on Twitter. Enjoy. I do every day! pic.twitter.com/DquAIdWXVw — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 15, 2019