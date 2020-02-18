Top NSC official faces transfer amid rumors she’s ‘anonymous’

As rumors swirl that Victoria Coates is the author of the infamous unsigned NY Times op-ed trashing Trump, there are reports deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates will be reassigned.

THE WHISPER CAMPAIGN

Coates has been the target of a whisper campaign in recent weeks making a circumstantial case that she was the identity behind an op-ed in the New York Times and later a bestselling book describing a resistance movement against President Trump in his own White House.

This rumor campaign could possibly be an effort to protect the real ‘anonymous,’ who brazenly boasts of still maintaining his/her role in the administration.

Trump administration officials are in discussions to move Coates to the Department of Energy, Axios reported, citing two sources familiar with the planning. She has “strong ties” to the department, and would be second in command.

The possible move comes just weeks after Coates was accused of being behind the Times article, ‘I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration,’ that was published in September 2018, as well as a book titled, A Warning, that was released in November 2019.

Sources claimed that Coates had begun to fear for her job despite being recently promoted by national security adviser Robert O’Brien

HOWEVER

However, Coates, who is a former aide to Republican Sen Ted Cruz, isn’t known to disagree with Trump’s foreign policies, which doesn’t make her a good fit for Anonymous. Coates, who is an art historian, is a political appointee to the Trump administration.

Trump does want to make room for his loyalists whom he wants to bring back into the White House. Perhaps that is what is going on here.

Earlier this month, book agents for A Warning denied rumors that Coates is Anonymous.

The reassignment would follow on the heels of Army Lt. Col Alexander Vindman and his twin brother, Army Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, being transferred out of the National Security Council, escorted off White House grounds, and sent to the Pentagon.

Trump also canned U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and the president and national security adviser Robert O’Brien quietly cut 70 Obama-era holdovers from the NSC. Thee were holdovers that John Bolton embraced.