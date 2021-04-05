MSM silent on 2 black girls who killed an Uber driver

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Tom Elliot of Grabien said on Twitter: The media’s basically requiring us to watch the Derek Chauvin trial so as to prove their case America’s “systemically racist.”

He continued: Meanwhile two black girls just murdered a Muslim immigrant and literally received a “get-out-of-jail-free card” and the major media is … silent.

The two black girls killed a man during a hijacking and then callously ignored his body while looking for a cellphone. They have been promised freedom by age 21 and no prison incarceration. They might get home confinement.

