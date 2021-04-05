MSM silent on 2 black girls who killed an Uber driver









Tom Elliot of Grabien said on Twitter: The media’s basically requiring us to watch the Derek Chauvin trial so as to prove their case America’s “systemically racist.”

He continued: Meanwhile two black girls just murdered a Muslim immigrant and literally received a “get-out-of-jail-free card” and the major media is … silent.

The two black girls killed a man during a hijacking and then callously ignored his body while looking for a cellphone. They have been promised freedom by age 21 and no prison incarceration. They might get home confinement.

The media’s basically requiring us to watch the Derek Chauvin trial so as to prove their case America’s “systemically racist.” Meanwhile two black girls just murdered a Muslim immigrant and literally received a “get-out-of-jail-free card” and the major media is … silent. https://t.co/OROEjp37Yl — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 5, 2021

Related