MSM takes press secretary out of context to make her look anti-science

Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany explained at today’s press conference that science supports sending children back to school and it does.

Media outlets and personalities, and their comrades, maliciously took the press secretary’s quote out of context to fraudulently make it sound like she didn’t care about the science even as she went on to explain science supports reopening schools.

Mrs. McEnany called it media bias, but this isn’t bias, it’s flat-out lying. They’re just making up stuff now.

Watch:

Case Study in Media Bias: I said: “The science is very clear on this…the science is on our side here. We encourage our localities & states to just simply follow the science. Open our schools.” But leave it to the media to deceptively suggest I was making the opposite point! https://t.co/vlxk3zRsgh — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 16, 2020

For example, there is the Daily Beast:

“The president has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open,” McEnany said. “And when he says open, he means open in full, kids been able to attend each and every day at their school. The science should not stand in the way of this.” https://t.co/LGjc51ZC6N — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) July 16, 2020

The far-left ‘Now This:’

WH Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany suggests that ‘science should not stand in the way’ of children going back to school pic.twitter.com/j7Kv9RYAxu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 16, 2020

And The Hill:

Kayleigh McEnany: “The President has said unmistakably that he wants schools to open… The science should not stand in the way of this.” pic.twitter.com/GNstim2HkW — The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2020

Here is another example of the foul garbage that one sees on Twitter:

Kayleigh thought the message so important that she delivered it in stereo White House press skank: ‘The science should not stand in the way of’ schools fully reopening https://t.co/FWR4lBd1tl pic.twitter.com/5n5Lpd8EUj — Al​ ➊ Criswell​ (@Gdad1) July 16, 2020

The science does support sending the children back to school but Democrats don’t want that. They are afraid it will help the President. They don’t care about people, just the agenda.

Watch Dr. Rand Paul as he explains the science: