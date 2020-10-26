MSM tries to cover for Joe stupidly

Befuddled Joe Biden often forgets the names of famous people. This past weekend, he couldn’t remember Donald Trump’s name. He came up with ‘George’ instead. Obviously, in the context of the clip, he meant George Bush since he was referring to a president he is running against. The media is trying to cover it up stupidly.

Biden thought he was running against George Lopez? That’s even worse! 😂 https://t.co/QNTlWlauzl

THIS is what Fact-checking is now? Egregious.

4 Pinocchios because Biden *could have been referring to* four more years of… George Lopez?

Even though he's mixed up names of previous opponents? And his wife ALSO thought he meant Trump?https://t.co/1CCFn6l1jR pic.twitter.com/0QoBR0Ph3i

