MSM tries to cover for Joe stupidly

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Befuddled Joe Biden often forgets the names of famous people. This past weekend, he couldn’t remember Donald Trump’s name. He came up with ‘George’ instead. Obviously, in the context of the clip, he meant George Bush since he was referring to a president he is running against. The media is trying to cover it up stupidly.

This is the clip:

The media is covering it up by absurdly insisting he meant George Lopez, an interviewer. There is no ridiculous lie the media won’t say.

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply