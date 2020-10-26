Bill O’Reilly calls out Stahl’s shocking CBS interview

The CBS ’60 Minutes’ interview with Donald Trump was dishonest. In addition to Norah O’Donnell throwing softballs or not following up with Joe Biden, Lesley Stahl either didn’t do her homework or lied during the interview with Donald Trump.

To begin with, CBS claimed he stormed out of the interview. Actually, he asked her if she asked all her questions, she said she had, and he walked out. He didn’t storm out, but if he had, he would have been within his rights.

Stahl was a disgrace as an interiewer.

Bill O’Reilly deals with two of her dishonest questions and responses:

Jesse Waters let her have it also:

How was CBS News so unprepared for their 60 minutes interview with President Trump? #TheFive pic.twitter.com/kf7nbxtqhL — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) October 22, 2020

Go to BillOReilly.com to watch his podcast. He’s trying to give honest news, and that’s a rare gift these days in what is left of our free press.