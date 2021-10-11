MSM will ignore the illegal ballot stock in Maricopa in 2020 but people know

The most secure election in history in 2020 had a few flaws like how does Joe Biden who campaigned from his basement get 81 million votes? This is a man with some form of dementia who couldn’t attract a crowd of 20 people to his events.

According to Rasmussen Reports, 56% of Americans believe cheating tainted the presidential election. The mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, last-minute election law changes to benefit Joe Biden, unsecured Zucker boxes, all suggest massive pre-planned cheating to normal people.

There’s more.

A Senate report in Maricopa County states that all legal ballots are on 80lb VoteSecure ballot stock. “At this time, 10 different papers have been found. Several of these paper stocks include paper with the weight from 20lbs to 30lbs.”

Trump won:


