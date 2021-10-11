MSM will ignore the illegal ballot stock in Maricopa in 2020 but people know

















The most secure election in history in 2020 had a few flaws like how does Joe Biden who campaigned from his basement get 81 million votes? This is a man with some form of dementia who couldn’t attract a crowd of 20 people to his events.

According to Rasmussen Reports, 56% of Americans believe cheating tainted the presidential election. The mail-in balloting, ballot harvesting, last-minute election law changes to benefit Joe Biden, unsecured Zucker boxes, all suggest massive pre-planned cheating to normal people.

There’s more.

A Senate report in Maricopa County states that all legal ballots are on 80lb VoteSecure ballot stock. “At this time, 10 different papers have been found. Several of these paper stocks include paper with the weight from 20lbs to 30lbs.”

2020 Arizona Election Integrity: All legal Maricopa County ballots utilize 80lb Votesecure ballot stock. Senate Report: “At this time, 10 different papers have been found. Several of these paper stocks include paper with the weight from 20lbs to 30lbs;”https://t.co/dOUSnSvvFt https://t.co/ayzsfSJHIb pic.twitter.com/GNBCg5Q94A — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 11, 2021

Trump won:

"How likely is it that cheating affected the outcome of the 2020 presidential election?" Majority, Likely: April 2021 – 51% … October 2021 – 56% https://t.co/IXpOOaZiVn pic.twitter.com/ksUmyNAz5i — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 11, 2021

"TRUMP WON!" chant breaks out after hearing damning results from the #AZaudit 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/Bal3qYCmmF — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 10, 2021

